JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates CHF 17.50 Price Target for ABB (VTX:ABBN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 17.50 price objective on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 20 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group set a CHF 22 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 21 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 16.50 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, HSBC set a CHF 18 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 19.30.

ABB has a 52-week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52-week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

