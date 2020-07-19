JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HLMAF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halma from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded Halma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

OTCMKTS:HLMAF opened at $28.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.68 and a 200 day moving average of $26.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 0.93. Halma has a 1-year low of $19.23 and a 1-year high of $29.90.

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

