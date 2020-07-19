JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) in a report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a reduce rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 710 ($8.74) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phoenix Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 689.80 ($8.49).

PHNX opened at GBX 666 ($8.20) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.95, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 643.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 660.42. Phoenix Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6.39 ($0.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 806 ($9.92).

In other news, insider Nicholas Lyons purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 585 ($7.20) per share, with a total value of £117,000 ($143,982.28). Also, insider Rakesh Thakrar sold 8,871 shares of Phoenix Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 635 ($7.81), for a total value of £56,330.85 ($69,321.75).

Phoenix Group Company Profile

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010.

