JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LEGIF. HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LEG Immobilien from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

Shares of LEGIF stock opened at $132.80 on Thursday. LEG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of $79.25 and a fifty-two week high of $134.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.19.

LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $234.29 million for the quarter. LEG Immobilien had a net margin of 77.82% and a return on equity of 16.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LEG Immobilien will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

Featured Article: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.