JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their buy rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DDAIF. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised Daimler from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Daimler stock opened at $45.00 on Thursday. Daimler has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.83. The company has a market cap of $48.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.39 and a beta of 1.60.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.46). Daimler had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $41.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.87 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Daimler will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

