JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 747.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 676,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 596,733 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.4% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $63,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 56,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $3,540,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 421,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,782,000 after purchasing an additional 25,765 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $2,037,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $2,583,000. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $98.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $299.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.04.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

