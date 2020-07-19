JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $6.01 Per Share

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $6.01 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.99. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.04.

NYSE JPM opened at $98.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $299.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 56,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $3,540,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 421,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,782,000 after acquiring an additional 25,765 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $10,106,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 230,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.