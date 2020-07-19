JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Vinci (EPA:DG) a €92.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($103.37) price objective on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($80.90) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays set a €80.00 ($89.89) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($104.49) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($106.74) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($114.61) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vinci has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €92.90 ($104.38).

Shares of EPA DG opened at €82.46 ($92.65) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €83.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €86.50. Vinci has a 12 month low of €69.54 ($78.13) and a 12 month high of €88.80 ($99.78).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

