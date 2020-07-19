JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €66.30 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.30 ($74.49) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($69.66) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €47.00 ($52.81) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €59.50 ($66.85) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($44.94) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €51.85 ($58.26).

FRE stock opened at €44.28 ($49.75) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €44.25 and a 200 day moving average price of €42.73. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.16 ($67.60) and a fifty-two week high of €80.00 ($89.89).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

