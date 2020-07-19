JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €53.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($59.55) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ZAL. Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($94.38) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group set a €64.00 ($71.91) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($57.30) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €32.00 ($35.96) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €65.50 ($73.60) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €60.68 ($68.18).

Shares of ZAL opened at €65.34 ($73.42) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €63.26 and its 200-day moving average is €48.28. Zalando has a 12-month low of €36.33 ($40.82) and a 12-month high of €49.86 ($56.02).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

