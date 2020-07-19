JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €45.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($50.56) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup set a €25.00 ($28.09) target price on Daimler and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America set a €43.00 ($48.31) target price on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($44.94) target price on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($39.33) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($39.33) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Daimler currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €41.06 ($46.13).

ETR:DAI opened at €39.34 ($44.20) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €36.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is €36.25. The company has a market cap of $42.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 112.39. Daimler has a 52-week low of €21.02 ($23.61) and a 52-week high of €54.50 ($61.24).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

