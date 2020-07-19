JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €408.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €408.00 ($458.43) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ASML. Credit Suisse Group set a €375.00 ($421.35) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €310.00 ($348.31) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays set a €375.00 ($421.35) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($303.37) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €300.00 ($337.08) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €323.71 ($363.72).

