Joint Ventures (JOINT) Market Cap Hits $31,360.65

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 19th. One Joint Ventures token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. Joint Ventures has a total market capitalization of $31,360.65 and $781.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Joint Ventures Token Profile

Joint Ventures’ launch date was April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio . The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

