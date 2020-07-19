Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $151.04

Johnson Service Group plc (LON:JSG) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $151.04 and traded as low as $112.60. Johnson Service Group shares last traded at $113.80, with a volume of 281,716 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JSG shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Service Group from GBX 175 ($2.15) to GBX 165 ($2.03) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research note on Friday, June 5th. HSBC downgraded shares of Johnson Service Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.23) target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.48) price target on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $497.25 million and a P/E ratio of 13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.64, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 118.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 151.04.

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company supplies workwear garments and protective wear under the Apparelmaster brand, as well as provides laundering services. It also offers linen services to the hotel, restaurant, and catering markets through the Stalbridge, South West Laundry, London Linen, Bourne, Afonwen, and PLS brands.

