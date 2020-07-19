Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Stake Cut by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,805 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 15,216.7% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $772,925.40. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JCI opened at $37.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.31. The company has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 8.81%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

