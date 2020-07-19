JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Receives $13.94 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.94.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on JinkoSolar from $7.97 to $6.88 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

Shares of JKS stock opened at $20.53 on Tuesday. JinkoSolar has a 1 year low of $11.42 and a 1 year high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.81. The company has a market cap of $903.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.58.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JinkoSolar will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 729.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in JinkoSolar in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.