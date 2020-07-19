Jennifer Ward Sells 21,368 Shares of Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Stock

Halma plc (LON:HLMA) insider Jennifer Ward sold 21,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,187 ($26.91), for a total value of £467,318.16 ($575,090.03).

Shares of LON:HLMA opened at GBX 2,258 ($27.79) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.84. Halma plc has a 1 year low of GBX 19.03 ($0.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,377 ($29.25). The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,280.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,129.71.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.96 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Halma’s previous dividend of $6.54. Halma’s payout ratio is presently 41.15%.

Several research firms recently commented on HLMA. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Halma from GBX 2,030 ($24.98) to GBX 2,140 ($26.34) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Halma from GBX 1,460 ($17.97) to GBX 1,800 ($22.15) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Halma from GBX 2,300 ($28.30) to GBX 2,360 ($29.04) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,033.89 ($25.03).

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

