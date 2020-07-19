Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Equinor ASA’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Equinor ASA in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

EQNR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $15.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.23, a PEG ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.12. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.07 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 9.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 3,035.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

