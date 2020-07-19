Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a report released on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on COP. Goldman Sachs Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra lowered ConocoPhillips to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $39.96 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $67.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.91 and a 200-day moving average of $46.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director David Thomas Seaton bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $98,472.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $102,575. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,096.2% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

