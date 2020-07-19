Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GLPEY. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Get GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR alerts:

GLPEY stock opened at $5.91 on Thursday. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $8.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day moving average is $6.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.91.

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as oil and natural gas integrated operator worldwide. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved, probable, and possible reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the refining, retail, and wholesale marketing of oil products; operation of oil products storage and transportation infrastructure; and operation of 1,459 service stations in Portugal, Spain, and Africa.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.