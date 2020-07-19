Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Saracen Mineral (OTCMKTS:LNSPF)

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Saracen Mineral (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LNSPF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Saracen Mineral in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Saracen Mineral in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Saracen Mineral in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Peel Hunt upgraded Saracen Mineral to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Saracen Mineral from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:LNSPF opened at $2.80 on Thursday. Saracen Mineral has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $2.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.62.

