Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Price Target to GBX 550

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 580 ($7.14) to GBX 550 ($6.77) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 950 ($11.69) to GBX 900 ($11.08) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. HSBC raised shares of Shaftesbury to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 764 ($9.40) to GBX 525 ($6.46) in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a reduce rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 487 ($5.99) to GBX 418 ($5.14) and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 599.22 ($7.37).

Shares of SHB stock opened at GBX 497 ($6.12) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 572.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 701.98. Shaftesbury has a 52 week low of GBX 5.36 ($0.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 992.50 ($12.21). The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.88. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of -5.09.

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 8.20 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). Equities research analysts expect that Shaftesbury will post 1998.000002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shaftesbury Company Profile

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which owns a portfolio extending to 15 acres in the heart of London's West End. Shaftesbury focuses on retail, restaurants and leisure in highly popular, sought-after and prosperous locations mainly concentrated in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown but also include substantial ownership in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

