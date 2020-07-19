Jefferies Financial Group Boosts UNITE Group (LON:UTG) Price Target to GBX 1,028

UNITE Group (LON:UTG) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 932 ($11.47) to GBX 1,028 ($12.65) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

UTG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of UNITE Group to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 1,150 ($14.15) to GBX 1,000 ($12.31) in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UNITE Group from GBX 950 ($11.69) to GBX 1,000 ($12.31) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UNITE Group from GBX 1,065 ($13.11) to GBX 1,090 ($13.41) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 998.50 ($12.29).

Shares of UTG stock opened at GBX 948 ($11.67) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 916.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,002.38. UNITE Group has a 52 week low of GBX 6.84 ($0.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,351 ($16.63). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion and a PE ratio of -30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.23.

Unite Students is the UK's largest manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We currently provide homes for almost 50,000 students in circa 130 properties across 22 leading university towns and cities in England and Scotland.

