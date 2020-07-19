JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of JD Sports Fashion from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JD Sports Fashion presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of JDDSF opened at $7.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.91. JD Sports Fashion has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $11.45.

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

