James Beaumont Sells 16,667 Shares of Stenprop Ltd (LON:STP) Stock

Stenprop Ltd (LON:STP) insider James Beaumont sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.48), for a total value of £20,000.40 ($24,612.85).

Shares of LON STP opened at GBX 121.50 ($1.50) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.74. Stenprop Ltd has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.14 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 134 ($1.65). The firm has a market capitalization of $343.78 million and a PE ratio of 22.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 116.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 113.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.38 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Stenprop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.63%.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Stenprop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stenprop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.