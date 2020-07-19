JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.90

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.90 and traded as high as $6.18. JAKKS Pacific shares last traded at $5.92, with a volume of 271,000 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised JAKKS Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million. JAKKS Pacific had a negative return on equity of 405.92% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post -9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JAKKS Pacific stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,164,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.15% of JAKKS Pacific worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 25.99% of the company’s stock.

JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

