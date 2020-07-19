J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of J Sainsbury to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 170 ($2.09) to GBX 175 ($2.15) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.95) target price (up from GBX 220 ($2.71)) on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 214 ($2.63) to GBX 205 ($2.52) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 234.36 ($2.88).

Shares of SBRY opened at GBX 194.25 ($2.39) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.49. J Sainsbury has a 1 year low of GBX 171.19 ($2.11) and a 1 year high of £201.30 ($247.72). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 197.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 203.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.40, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.63.

In other J Sainsbury news, insider Tanuj Kapilashrami acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 188 ($2.31) per share, for a total transaction of £9,400 ($11,567.81).

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

