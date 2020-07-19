J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $128.10, but opened at $132.55. J B Hunt Transport Services shares last traded at $136.82, with a volume of 2,292,262 shares.

The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens increased their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Argus upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.37.

In other news, SVP John Kuhlow sold 1,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $219,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary Charles George sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,871,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,880 shares of company stock valued at $1,791,560 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth about $444,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 27.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth about $24,503,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co bought a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth about $415,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

