Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$2.80 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upgraded Ivanhoe Mines from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, June 19th.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

Shares of IVN stock opened at C$4.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 23.52 and a current ratio of 23.67. Ivanhoe Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$1.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,130.00.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ivanhoe Mines news, Director Martie Cloete sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.17, for a total value of C$31,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 644,261 shares in the company, valued at C$2,686,568.37. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $163,655.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. The company explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. Its projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt, as well as explores Western Foreland project in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.