IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

IsoRay, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.68. IsoRay shares last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 221,200 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ISR. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of IsoRay from $1.40 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IsoRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th.

IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in IsoRay by 41.0% in the first quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 68,785 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in IsoRay by 748.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 131,631 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 116,116 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in IsoRay in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in IsoRay by 93.8% in the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 542,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 262,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in IsoRay in the first quarter valued at $573,000.

About IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)

IsoRay, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

