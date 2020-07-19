IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

IsoRay, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.68. IsoRay shares last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 221,200 shares.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ISR. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of IsoRay from $1.40 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IsoRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th.
IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 million.
About IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)
IsoRay, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.
