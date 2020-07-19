iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Holdings Cut by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 850,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,967 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.19% of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF worth $29,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1,045.2% during the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter.

PFF opened at $35.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.88 and its 200-day moving average is $35.08. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $38.33.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

