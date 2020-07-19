iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 49.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $19,689,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 109,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,903,000 after buying an additional 24,887 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,286,000 after buying an additional 21,380 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $8,141,000. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 30,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $163.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.27. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

