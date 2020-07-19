iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,331,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,419,000. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 76,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 191.7% during the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 18,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 12,211 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW opened at $216.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.56. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $140.84 and a 1 year high of $220.66.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.