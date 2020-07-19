iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA) Share Price Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $36.29

Shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.29 and traded as high as $38.97. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF shares last traded at $38.70, with a volume of 446,100 shares trading hands.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EZA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, Fis Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Fis Group Inc. now owns 19,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

