iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 85.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,090,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,300 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $162,653,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 99.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,875,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430,995 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $131,994,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,739.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,262,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085,523 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $42.76 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $46.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.68.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

