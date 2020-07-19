iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,722 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $45.39 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $50.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.