iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) Shares Purchased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 543.5% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,434.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

IGIB opened at $60.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.96 and its 200-day moving average is $58.22. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.11 and a 52-week high of $60.91.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.