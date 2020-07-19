iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Position Cut by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,964,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $654,088,000 after purchasing an additional 526,350 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 88.9% during the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 1,067,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,028,000 after buying an additional 502,048 shares during the last quarter. Cabana LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 59.5% during the first quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 880,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,477,000 after buying an additional 328,348 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.7% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 725,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,221,000 after buying an additional 247,454 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 566,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,531,000 after buying an additional 98,436 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $166.78 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $130.51 and a 12 month high of $179.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.03.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.