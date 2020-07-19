Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IRWD. BidaskClub cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $14.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.98.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $79.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.62 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 96.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $180,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

