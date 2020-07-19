Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IRWD. BidaskClub cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.
Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $14.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.98.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $180,000.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.
