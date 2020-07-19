Iqvia Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:IQV)

Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 2,418 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 581% compared to the average volume of 355 call options.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IQV. Mizuho lowered their price target on Iqvia from $153.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Iqvia from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Iqvia from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on Iqvia in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Iqvia from $195.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.56.

In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 19,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,916,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 671,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,721,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Iqvia during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Iqvia by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Iqvia during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Iqvia during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Iqvia by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IQV opened at $154.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.32. Iqvia has a 1-year low of $81.79 and a 1-year high of $169.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 1.93%. Iqvia’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Iqvia will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

