Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IQV. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Iqvia during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iqvia during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iqvia during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Iqvia from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Iqvia from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Iqvia from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Iqvia from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.56.

In other Iqvia news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 19,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,916,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 671,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,721,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IQV opened at $154.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.35. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $81.79 and a 52 week high of $169.14. The company has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.32.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. Iqvia had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Iqvia’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

