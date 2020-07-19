IoTeX (IOTX) Market Capitalization Achieves $29.80 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. One IoTeX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal, Gate.io, Bilaxy and IDEX. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $29.80 million and $2.43 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00046043 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.35 or 0.04977843 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003594 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00018996 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00056106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00032003 BTC.

About IoTeX

IOTX is a token. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,734,304,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,823,952,133 tokens. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal, Bgogo, Gate.io, IDEX, Kucoin, Binance and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

