Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IONS. Zacks Investment Research cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.47.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $62.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.31. The company has a current ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 9.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04 and a beta of 1.65. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $39.32 and a one year high of $73.09.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.59 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $583,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,118.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $868,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 26,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,536.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $4,123,750 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,034,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,860,000 after acquiring an additional 86,688 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,179,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,187 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,439,000 after acquiring an additional 47,323 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,035,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 670,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,684,000 after buying an additional 180,487 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

