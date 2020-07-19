Iomart Group (LON:IOM) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $343.12

Shares of Iomart Group Plc (LON:IOM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $343.12 and traded as low as $319.00. Iomart Group shares last traded at $320.00, with a volume of 62,845 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iomart Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Iomart Group in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Iomart Group in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get Iomart Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.31. The company has a market cap of $363.16 million and a PE ratio of 27.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 346.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 343.12.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.93 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Iomart Group’s previous dividend of $2.60. Iomart Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.38%.

About Iomart Group (LON:IOM)

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services to micro and SME markets. It also provides managed cloud computing facilities and services through a network of owned datacenters to larger SME and corporate markets; and data storage, backup, and virtualization solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Iomart Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iomart Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.