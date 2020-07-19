Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 20,944 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 210% compared to the average daily volume of 6,756 call options.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MVIS. HC Wainwright cut Microvision to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine cut Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Microvision from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:MVIS opened at $2.71 on Friday. Microvision has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.31 million, a P/E ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 3.18.

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microvision will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MVIS. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microvision in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Microvision during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microvision by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,018,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 560,783 shares during the last quarter. 14.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microvision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

