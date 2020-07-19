Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 17,860 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 310% compared to the average volume of 4,356 call options.

In related news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $39,870.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 220,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,778.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $4,840,000.00. 13.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVAX. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 121,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 68,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DVAX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Dynavax Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Shares of DVAX opened at $11.37 on Friday. Dynavax Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.19.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 722.75% and a negative net margin of 310.97%. The company had revenue of $10.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.