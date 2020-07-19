Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 17,860 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 310% compared to the average volume of 4,356 call options.
In related news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $39,870.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 220,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,778.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $4,840,000.00. 13.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVAX. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 121,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 68,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DVAX opened at $11.37 on Friday. Dynavax Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.19.
Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 722.75% and a negative net margin of 310.97%. The company had revenue of $10.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Dynavax Technologies Company Profile
Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.
