Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $188.65 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) will announce $188.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $184.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $192.40 million. Investors Bancorp posted sales of $166.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full year sales of $767.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $755.60 million to $779.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $786.70 million, with estimates ranging from $773.10 million to $800.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $187.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.90 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

ISBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Investors Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

NASDAQ ISBC opened at $8.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.56. Investors Bancorp has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $12.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISBC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 1,376.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,765,615 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $30,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510,636 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,372,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,656,217 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,596 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,566,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 5,727.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,533,373 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $20,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

