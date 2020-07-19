Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invacare Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest and perform essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly, bariatric) ailments. The company’s products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. “

IVC has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating on shares of Invacare in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Invacare from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Invacare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

Shares of NYSE:IVC opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average is $7.19. The stock has a market cap of $237.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.18. Invacare has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $11.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The health services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $218.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.00 million. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invacare will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Invacare by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 39,488 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 26,193 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invacare by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 250,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 35,942 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invacare by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 495,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 77,180 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invacare by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,889 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 21,089 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Invacare by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 315,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 98,179 shares during the last quarter.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

