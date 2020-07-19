Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ISRG. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lowered Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $570.00 to $510.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “sell” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $583.21.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $650.74 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $654.80. The firm has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a PE ratio of 56.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $576.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $549.18.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $3,937,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,277,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.49, for a total transaction of $9,935,145.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,628,018.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,223 shares of company stock worth $18,611,408 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

