Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect Intuitive Surgical to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Intuitive Surgical to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ISRG opened at $650.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.05, a PEG ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.93. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $360.50 and a 12-month high of $654.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $576.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $549.18.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $3,937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at $9,277,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,950 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.49, for a total value of $9,935,145.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,628,018.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,223 shares of company stock valued at $18,611,408. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $565.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $561.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler cut Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $570.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $583.21.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

